BRISTOL — Kenosha County emergency services responded to a "serious motor vehicle crash" involving a semi truck and a bicyclist Thursday morning near the intersection of 152nd Avenue and 60th Street.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department posted online at about 10:30 a.m. that deputies were investigating the crash.

Traffic was closed on 60th Street from 128th Avenue to 156th Avenue. At the scene were Bristol Fire and Rescue, Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha Police Department personnel.

The semi truck and trailer was jack-knifed and half-way off the road at the intersection of 152nd Avenue and 60th Street. Debris could be seen west down 60th Street.

No update on the reported bicyclist or other potential injuries have been announced.

This is an ongoing story. Check back later for updates.