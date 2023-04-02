Kenosha police arrested a woman on suspected drunken driving charges after the car she was driving struck two other vehicles in separate crashes on 30th Avenue between 75th and 60th streets early Sunday.

The Kenosha woman, in her 30s, was taken into custody following the incidents, according to Lt. Joseph Riesselmann of the Kenosha Police Department. Police recommended charges for several traffic violations, including felony hit and run causing injury, according to Riesselmann. The initial incident was reported at 2:17 a.m., he said.

"She hit one car at 75th and 30th and then continued down 30th Avenue and hit another car at 60th and 30th," he said referring to the crashes at two separate intersections. At least one crash involved an injury to a motorist, Riesselmann said. The condition of the victim was not immediately available, however, the injury appeared not to be life-threatening.

Police responding to the call caught up with the suspect after the second crash, he said.

"They found the person still driving on 30th and it looks like they pulled into a driveway somewhere up about 35th Street," he said.

