LATEST UPDATE: Two people in "serious condition" after shooting Wednesday evening

Two people were reportedly shot on the porch of a house located on 14th Avenue and 50th Street, across from the Imagination Station playground Wednesday night.

According to the department, Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue to a report of a shooting just after 6:30 p.m.

There, police say they encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired.

Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported to local hospitals and were subsequently transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to serious injuries.

Unconfirmed reports from witnesses at the scene said a man jumped onto the back porch of the house and ran to the front of the house and opened fire. One person was reportedly shot in the face and the other was shot in the leg.

Police remained on scene for several hours after the incident. Due to the size of the crime scene, Kenosha Police requested assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit to assist with the Crime Scene mapping.

Authorities blocked off 14th Avenue as they questioned witnesses and neighbors. Bystanders and passersby gathered outside of the crime scene and watched police investigate.

It remains an active and ongoing investigation. and there were no suspects in custody, according to the police department.

Kenosha Police is requesting the public's assistance and cooperation when investigating crimes, especially with senseless gun violence. It is asking anyone with information regarding Wednesday's shooting incident to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.