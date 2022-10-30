Man, boy die in early morning fire Sunday on Kenosha's north side

A man and a boy died at the scene of an early morning apartment fire Sunday on the city's north side, according to authorities.

Kenosha Police and Fire department personnel responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. that was discovered in a building in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue, according to a release from the Kenosha Police Department on its social media.

According to authorities, firefighters worked quickly and had the fire extinguished within the hour. The fire was contained to the building's second floor, but officials determined that smoke and water damage rendered the structure uninhabitable.

"Sadly, there were two fatalities. An adult male and a juvenile male died at the scene," the release states. "As a standard practice, KPD will treat this as a crime scene; however, at this point, there is no evidence suggesting foul play.

"The families of the deceased deserve answers as to what happened. KPD and KFD will work together to provide that information."

This investigation is "open and active" and neither police nor fire officials would comment until Monday, according to authorities.