Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Green Bay Road early Sunday

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road early Sunday, according to Kenosha police.

The incident was reported at 1:56 a.m. when a southbound sedan struck the pedestrian, according to Lt. Aaron Dillhoff of the Kenosha Police Department. The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Dillhoff said it was not immediately known what the man was doing at the time before he was struck.

The southbound lanes of Green Bay Road were closed for more than four hours as authorities collected evidence at the scene.

No citations have been issued in the incident.

Police, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, are continuing an investigation into the crash.