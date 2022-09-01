 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man with self-inflicted gunshot to face at Fox River Park airlifted to Milwaukee-area hospital

SALEM LAKES — A man suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face Thursday afternoon while at Fox River Park, according to authorities.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue personnel responding to the man at the county park, which is located just southwest of Silver Lake. The man was later transported by Flight For Life Helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwtosa, according to Sgt. James Campbell of the Kenosha County. His condition was not immediately available, but Campbell said the man was alive as he was airlifted to the Milwaukee-area hospital.

Campbell said there was one witness on the scene, but as yet few details, as the incident was still under investigation.

