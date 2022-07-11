 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following two-vehicle collision

BRISTOL – A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 50 and 128th Avenue, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. Sunday when the motorcyclist who was described as an adult male, collided with the vehicle, Lt. Keith Fonk said Monday night. The man's injuries, including trauma to his leg, were described as “life threatening” following the crash, Fonk said. The man was flown via Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he was being treated.

“Ultimately they had to apply a tourniquet to his leg,” he said of the man's injuries at the scene. The man’s condition was not immediately available Monday night.

It was also unclear as to whether occupants in the car had injuries or whether anyone was hospitalized, he said.

According to Fonk, the initial call for rescue was for a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian but when rescue personnel arrived at the scene, they encountered the man who had been on the motorcycle.

Authorities reported no signs of impairment from either driver. Citations have not been issued, according to Fonk. No additional information was available.

