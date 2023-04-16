PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car at Interstate 94 and Highway 165 Saturday night, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at 7:15 p.m.in the 10500 block of I-94 northbound with authorities shutting down a portion of the interstate for at least two hours, according to Sgt. Ken Krenz of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Village fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and a Flight For Life helicopter later transported the injured man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, he said.

The man’s condition was not known, but his injuries were life-threatening at the time of the incident, Krenz said. Pleasant Prairie police assisted with traffic control. Krenz said the accident remains under investigation.

IN PHOTOS: EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Taking time to reflect 09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP 09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP 09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP 09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP 09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP 09102021-KN-EMCO-Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP 09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP 09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP 09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP