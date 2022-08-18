Motorcyclists, including man with life-threatening injuries, flown to Milwaukee-area hospital following separate incidents Wednesday night

Motorcyclists in two separate incidents were airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital Wednesday night, one with minor injuries, the other with possible life-threatening internal physical trauma, according to Kenosha authorities.

The latter motorcycle crash occurred at 5:22 p.m. when a westbound vehicle on 68th Street entered the intersection at Pershing Boulevard after stopping at a stop sign, according to Sgt. Cory Brennan of the Kenosha Police Department.

“The motorcyclist, who is an adult male, saw the vehicle already in the intersection and laid the motorcycle down to avoid being struck,” he said. Brennan said the vehicle did not strike the motorcyclist, who was attempting to avoid a collision by laying the bike down.

The motorcyclist suffered internal injuries that were believed to be life threatening, Brennan said. The motorcyclist was initially transported to a local hospital and later flown by Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert in Wauwatosa. His condition was not immediately known.

The woman driving the vehicle was cited for an improper stop at the stop sign.

Earlier motorcycle crash

An earlier crash occurred at 4:41 p.m. at the intersection of 52nd Street (Highway 158) and 30th Avenue, when a motorcyclist was in the southbound turn lane in the 2900 block of 52nd Street and had stopped at a red light waiting to turn left, Brennan said.

A driver in a vehicle also traveling southbound reportedly accelerated through the intersection, made a left turn onto 52nd Street, lost control of the vehicle and struck the motorcycle, he said.

According to Brennan, the motorcyclist, an adult male, had injuries to his lower leg and extremities and was also flown by Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

“He was transported by Flight For Life for fear of any possible internal injuries,” he was awake and alert and talking on scene.”

Brennan said the man’s condition was not immediately known.

Police cited the vehicle’s driver, who was not injured, for reckless driving and other traffic-related infractions related to the crash, according to Brennan. Police said the driver was believed to have been operating recklessly before the crash.