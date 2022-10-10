Officers arrest man who tried to elude them during half mile bike, foot chase through Wilson neighborhood

Police officers arrested a man who tried to elude them while on a bike before abandoning it and then running through multiple backyards in the city’s Wilson neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The 32-year-old Kenosha man was taken into custody following the 1:30 p.m. pursuit that began at 30th Avenue and Washington Road and ended when officers cornered him at 28th Avenue and 45th Street, according to Lt. Leo Viola of the Kenosha Police Department.

The scene of the arrest was just west of Washington Park and Edward Bain School of Language and Art.

“It came in as a suspicious complaint over by the Speedway (gasoline station) at 30th and Washington,” he said.

The man had been wanted on a probation and parole warrant and police are recommending charges of obstructing officers after he fled them, Viola said. An investigation is ongoing and other charges, are possible, he said.