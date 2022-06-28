Officials investigating cause of fire that resulted in heavy damage to home, displaced family on Kenosha's south side Tuesday night

Fire caused heavy damage to a home, displacing the family members who resided there on the city’s south side Tuesday night, according to Kenosha fire officials

The Kenosha Fire Department responded to the 7:15 p.m. blaze at 7816 23rd Ave., according to Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder. Fire fighters were dispatched to the scene and when they arrived, “smoke and flames were showing in the back of the house,” Schroeder said.

“Approximately 50 percent of the structure was involved with smoke or flames,” he said. “There were three occupants in the home. They all were able to get out before we arrived.”

He said two youths and one adult had been in the home at the time of the blaze and were able to exit before firefighters arrived. No one was injured, he said.

“The fire extended from the back of the house toward the front,” he said. A couple of garages surrounding the property were also so affected. The fire caused “very minor damage” to one home nearby resulting in melted siding, Schroeder said.

The fire was under control about a half hour later, however, firefighters remained on scene until about 9 p.m., he said. The home was deemed not livable and the residents were unable to return as of late Tuesday.

Fire investigators continued to work late into the night in an effort to determine the cause and origin of the fire, he said. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.