One in custody after driver sideswipes parked KPD K-9 unit squad car; officer, police dog not in vehicle

One person was in custody late Wednesday after a driver struck the side of a Kenosha Police Department squad car belonging to a sergeant and his police dog.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of 30th Avenue, according to police. Neither Sgt. Dusty Nichols, nor Ace, his German shepherd police dog, was inside the vehicle when the crash occurred, according to Sgt. Ryan Alles. Authorities described the police vehicle as a "take home" squad car that is used by the department's K-9 units.

"It was unoccupied, our squad car. Somebody did crash into it," he said. Alles said Nichols was getting ready to go to work when the crash occurred.

"If it would've been a couple minutes later, he very well could've been in the car," he said. The crash is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, following the initial incident, the Kenosha County Sheriff's made an arrest of at least one person believed involved in the crash, according to Lt. Keith Fonk. The individual was reportedly in custody on suspected operating while intoxicated.

Fonk said the suspect had reportedly "sideswiped" the police vehicle and left the scene of the crash. Immediately afterward, authorities began fielding a number of calls, including those reporting the crash and then the suspect's disorderly conduct associated with it. He said the person had been allegedly engaged in an argument with other people "stemming from the hit-and-run aspect of it."

"So ultimately we got called in and we ended up taking the case for the city (police)," Fonk said.

Despite their specially outfitted squad car being out of commission, Nichols and Ace were not. Alles said the they were able to secure an alternate work vehicle.

"We have a K9 car currently in the basement that's not being used," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.