One injured when semi, sedan collide in the 9700 block of Highway E in Somers

Kenosha County Sheriff's squad car

Kenosha County Sheriff's squad car

 SEAN KRAJACIC

SOMERS — One person was injured when a semi and a sedan collided in the 9700 block of Highway E Wednesday night, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Kent Waldo said the smaller vehicle was believed to have crossed the center line of the road, striking the semi in the 10 p.m. crash. Waldo said the impact forced the sedan to spin 180 degrees. Initial law enforcement radio traffic indicated that both vehicles were off the road when sheriff's and emergency vehicles arrived.

Waldo said the car's driver had minor head injuries and was transported by Somers Fire and Rescue to a local hospital. The driver's condition was not immediately known late Wednesday. The semi driver was not hurt in the crash, he said.

One lane of Highway E was closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene. He said intoxicants were not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation.

