One person suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting at Kenosha mobile home park

One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 9000 block of Sheridan Road early Sunday, according to law enforcement authorities.

Kenosha police responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the Oakwood Mobile Homes, 9002 Sheridan Road. According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, one victim was transported by Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel. Nosalik said the victim was alive at the time of transport.

The victim's condition was not immediately known and no suspect information was yet available. Nosalik said investigators believe that the shooting was not related to the fatal shooting that occurred four hours earlier at 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

No other information was being released Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

