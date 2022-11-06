 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passenger injured when driver strikes parked cars in the 6200 block of 39th Avenue Saturday

Police lights

One person was injured when a vehicle struck two parked cars in the 6200 block of 39th Avenue late Saturday.

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle struck one car and then “rolled into another car,” according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered internal injuries, but they were not life-threatening, Hancock said. Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel transported the injured person to a local hospital. The condition of the injured individual was not immediately known.

Both occupants of the vehicle were adults. No one was in either of the parked cars.

No citations were reported, however, police continue to investigate the crash, he said.

