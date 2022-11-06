Passenger injured when driver strikes parked cars in the 6200 block of 39th Avenue Saturday

One person was injured when a vehicle struck two parked cars in the 6200 block of 39th Avenue late Saturday.
The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle struck one car and then “rolled into another car,” according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.
A passenger in the vehicle suffered internal injuries, but they were not life-threatening, Hancock said. Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel transported the injured person to a local hospital. The condition of the injured individual was not immediately known.
Both occupants of the vehicle were adults. No one was in either of the parked cars.
No citations were reported, however, police continue to investigate the crash, he said.
Today in history: Nov. 6
1860: Abraham Lincoln
In 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.
AP
1928: Herbert Hoover
In 1928, in a first, the results of Republican Herbert Hoover’s presidential election victory over Democrat Alfred E. Smith were flashed onto an electric wraparound sign on the New York Times building.
AP
1956: Dwight Eisenhower
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower won re-election, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson.
AP
1977: Kelly Barnes Dam
In 1977, 39 people were killed when the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia burst, sending a wall of water through Toccoa Falls College.
AP
1984: Ronald Reagan
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan won re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.
AP
1990: Universal Studios
In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.
AP
2011: Greece
Ten years ago: Greece’s embattled prime minister, George Papandreou, and its main opposition leader, Antonis Samaras, agreed to form an interim government to ensure the country’s new European debt deal.
AP
2012: Barack Obama
In 2012, President Barack Obama was elected to a second term of office, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
AP
2015: Keystone XL Pipeline
In 2015, President Barack Obama rejected the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, declaring it would undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal at the center of his environmental legacy. (President Donald Trump would reverse the Obama decision, but President Joe Biden canceled the permit for the pipeline on the day he took office.)
AP
2016: James Comey
Five years ago: FBI Director James Comey abruptly announced that Democrat Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges related to newly discovered emails from her tenure at the State Department.
AP
2017: Anthony Weiner
In 2017, former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner reported to prison in Massachusetts to begin a 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.
AP
2020: Election
One year ago: Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia as the counting of votes continued in the battleground state; Biden also expanded his lead over Trump in Pennsylvania and Nevada. The federal agency that oversees U.S. election security pushed back at unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a statement, saying that local election offices had detection measures that “make it highly difficult to commit fraud through counterfeit ballots.” Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said Trump was “damaging the cause of freedom” and inflaming “destructive and dangerous passions” by claiming, without foundation, that the election was rigged and stolen from him.
AP
2021: Knicks Go
Knicks Go set the early pace and kicked away to a 2 3/4-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar in California.
Jae C. Hong
