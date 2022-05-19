Pedestrian struck in Thursday afternoon crash airlifted to Children's Hospital

A pedestrian was airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a car on 22nd Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:16 p.m., according to Lt. Desiree Farchione of the Kenosha Police Department. Police blocked off the area for several hours re-routing traffic around the scene.

Farchione said Kenosha Fire Department paramedics worked on the pedestrian who was then initially transported to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital before being transferred by Flight For Life helicopter to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa. Neither the extent of the victim's injuries nor condition was immediately released. Additional information was not available late Thursday.