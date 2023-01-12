Pleasant Prairie police arrest driver after car tire "pops" while fleeing at speeds of 100 mph

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police arrested a 20-year-old Illinois man after he reportedly drove a vehicle at speeds as high as 100 mph on Sheridan Road near 104th Street Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. and ended moments later when the vehicle slowed apparently from damaged the tire incurred after striking something in the road and came to a stop, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“It was not by anything that we did. I think the driver ended up popping a tire running over something,” Andrews said. No one was injured.

Both the driver and the passenger were initially taken into custody in what Andrews described as a “high risk” traffic stop. Later, police determined only the driver would be arrested. Police recommended charges against the driver including fleeing, recklessly endangering safety and operating while under the influence.

Nearly half of fatal car accidents in 2020 happened at night—understanding the factors at play Understanding why so many car accidents happen at night Fatal motor vehicle crashes Injury-only motor vehicle crashes Property damage-only motor vehicle crashes