 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pleasant Prairie police arrest driver after car tire "pops" while fleeing at speeds of 100 mph

PLEASANT PRAIRIE POLICE

Pleasant Prairie Police

 TERRY FLORES, KENOSHA NEWS

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police arrested a 20-year-old Illinois man after he reportedly drove a vehicle at speeds as high as 100 mph on Sheridan Road near 104th Street Wednesday night.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. and ended moments later when the vehicle slowed apparently from damaged the tire incurred after striking something in the road and came to a stop, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“It was not by anything that we did. I think the driver ended up popping a tire running over something,” Andrews said. No one was injured.

Both the driver and the passenger were initially taken into custody in what Andrews described as a “high risk” traffic stop. Later, police determined only the driver would be arrested. Police recommended charges against the driver including fleeing, recklessly endangering safety and operating while under the influence.

People are also reading…

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert