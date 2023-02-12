PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police arrested a Waukegan, Ill.-man after he fled at a high rate of speed following a traffic stop in the northbound lane in the 7500 block of Green Bay Road late Saturday.

The incident occurred at 11:41 p.m. as an officer attempted to stop the 21-year-old driver before the man fled the scene, according to Sgt. Sean Flahive of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The officer initiated pursuit and the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control in the 4700 block of Green Bay Road where it "struck a civilian vehicle," according to Flahive. No injuries were reported.

Following the crash, police found the driver in possession of a 10mm Glock 29 handgun, he said.

Police recommended charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed while intoxicated, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing and eluding an officer. Pleasant Prairie Police was assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha Police Department.

Notable Green Bay Road crashes GREEN BAY ROAD MULTIPLE-vehicle crash Green Bay Road crash Vehicle crash Green bay CRASH AT GREEN BAY ROAD AND HIGHWAY 50 CAMPER Crash Crash at Highways 50 and 31 Friday