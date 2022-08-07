Pleasant Prairie Police pull over wayward vintage fire truck with Illinois parade band members stuck on top

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Members of a band participating in a parade in northern Illinois last week were stuck atop a vintage fire truck as the driver apparently took a wrong turn into the village, according to police.

The village’s dispatch center received a call at 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday about a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) from 128th Street, according to police.

The caller indicate that the truck had several people seated on top of the vehicle and police officers who converged on the area observed the unusual site, according to the department’s social media post.

The men said they were members of the “Sinful Saints Band” of Crystal Lake, Ill., and had just participated in a “Founders Day Parade” while riding atop the truck. However, according to the report, the driver made a wrong turn, and instead of returning to the disassembly point, the vehicle continued north into Wisconsin.

Feeling abandoned

The band members apparently could not get the driver’s attention to alert him he was traveling in the wrong direction and they were still atop the truck, police said.

When the officers finally stopped the wayward engine, the band was transported to the police department where they met with officers. Police said the men enjoyed refreshments while awaiting alternate transportation back to Illinois.

Village rescue personnel transported the truck driver to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital where he was observed for an apparent medical condition. The truck remained parked at the village's law enforcement center on Sunday until it could be retrieved, according to police.