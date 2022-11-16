 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police Special Investigations Unit seizes drugs, firearm from south side Kenosha home

Kenosha Police Department SIU seizes drugs, firearm from south side Kenosha home

Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigations Unit seized a firearm along with illicit drugs from a home on the city's south side Wednesday.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a firearm were recovered around noon after investigators developed information that lead to the search of a convicted felon's home, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the department's spokesperson. The suspect is alleged to have been selling drugs and trafficking in guns, police said.

The suspect is currently in jail awaiting to be formally charged in court.

As more states legalize recreational cannabis use, it's important to recognize how legalization affects consumption.
View Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert