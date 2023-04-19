PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are seeking two suspects who attempted to pry open the back of a home in the 8700 block of 83rd Place Tuesday afternoon and are also wanted in a similar case in Janesville.

The suspects were described as two heavyset men in their 30s who wore dark-colored clothing, personal protective-type masks and hats. The men were approached by a nearby resident who observed the burglary attempt in progress during the mid-afternoon hours and apparently thwarted the break-in, according to Sgt. Zach Dutter of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

The resident confronted the men before they could enter the home, Dutter said.

“We got called at 3:45 p.m. Ring camera puts them in the neighborhood between like 3:30 and 3:42 p.m.,” he said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue Nissan four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows and Illinois license plates DV41997 as captured by Flock security camera imaging. The plates, however, are believed to be fraudulent, according to police. The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a woman, however, local authorities have yet to confirm a description.

Dutter said the suspects are also believed to be connected to a very similar burglary attempt in Janesville on Monday afternoon.

In the Janesville burglary, the men wore similar attire, with one carrying a backpack and wielding a crowbar. Prior to the men’s arrival in that incident, a woman rang the home’s doorbell repeatedly, but the homeowner, who was inside the home, did not respond.

Later, the two men, tried to break in using the crowbar while the homeowner was on the phone with emergency dispatch.

The homeowner, who detailed the incident on social media, then appeared in their view and apparently surprised them, scaring them off, according to the post. The homeowner also took photos, in addition to doorbell security camera recording some of the activity, and reported the incident to Janesville police.

Pleasant Prairie police continue to investigate the local incident and are asking anyone who has seen the suspects or their vehicle to contact the department at 262-694-7353.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN