 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Report of bomb threat at Carthage College unfounded

  • Comments
CARTHAGE COLLEGE CAMPUS SIGN

The format used to celebrate the Carthage Class of 2021 last month will be redeployed for 2020 graduates and their five ticketed guests who will be welcomed back to campus Saturday to participate in the graduation ceremony they were denied last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenosha police responded to a call of a potential bomb threat at Carthage College Tuesday afternoon, however, upon investigation, the threat was unfounded.

“Several officers investigated and did not find credible evidence to support the claim,” said Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the Kenosha Police Department’s spokesperson. He said there was no threat to the campus regarding an alleged bomb following the initial investigation.

He said, however, the case remains open and detectives continue to investigate the incident.

“If someone is identified, they will likely face charges of terrorist threats, which is a felony,” Nosalik said.

A notification of the incident initially appeared sometime between 4 to 5 p.m. on Yik Yak, a local social media board. Carthage officials could not be reached for comment.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This robo-fish could save the oceans by eating microplastics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert