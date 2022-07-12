Report of bomb threat at Carthage College unfounded

Kenosha police responded to a call of a potential bomb threat at Carthage College Tuesday afternoon, however, upon investigation, the threat was unfounded.

“Several officers investigated and did not find credible evidence to support the claim,” said Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the Kenosha Police Department’s spokesperson. He said there was no threat to the campus regarding an alleged bomb following the initial investigation.

He said, however, the case remains open and detectives continue to investigate the incident.

“If someone is identified, they will likely face charges of terrorist threats, which is a felony,” Nosalik said.

A notification of the incident initially appeared sometime between 4 to 5 p.m. on Yik Yak, a local social media board. Carthage officials could not be reached for comment.