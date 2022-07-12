Report of bomb threat at Carthage College unfounded

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Kenosha police responded to a call of a potential bomb threat at Carthage College Tuesday afternoon, however, upon investigation, the threat was unfounded.
“Several officers investigated and did not find credible evidence to support the claim,” said Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the Kenosha Police Department’s spokesperson. He said there was no threat to the campus regarding an alleged bomb following the initial investigation.
He said, however, the case remains open and detectives continue to investigate the incident.
“If someone is identified, they will likely face charges of terrorist threats, which is a felony,” Nosalik said.
A notification of the incident initially appeared sometime between 4 to 5 p.m. on Yik Yak, a local social media board. Carthage officials could not be reached for comment.
IN PHOTOS: Donald Driver visits Carthage College
Driving home a point
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday. Driver also visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, as well as football players and coaches as part of the college’s Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner and Racine County resident Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, “Dancing with the Stars” champion dancer and a New York Times best-selling author. More photos from his visit can be found online at
