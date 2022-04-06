Salem man flees authorities, crashes vehicle in Illinois and runs back into Kenosha County where he's apprehended

TREVOR — Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies caught up with a 36-year-old Salem man who crashed his vehicle in Illinois and ran back into Wisconsin after initially fleeing authorities Wednesday night.

The incident began at 5:04 p.m. when authorities observed the man driving erratically in the 12700 block of 249th Avenue and when they attempted to pull the driver over he fled, according to Lt. Tom Gilley. Authorities had initiated a pursuit that ended quickly as the driver traveled into Illinois. Minutes later, the vehicle had crashed into a ditch near Rock Lake Road at the state line.

"They began the chase, but then they terminated the chase. The vehicle went into Illinois and apparently lost control ... and struck some trees," Gilley said. "The subject ran off on foot, citizens gave us some information and we were able to apprehend him. He ran back into Wisconsin."

According to Gilley, the driver was arrested about 10 minutes later. Law enforcement radio traffic reports indicated the driver had requested rescue for an injury to his face. The man is expected to face a charge of suspicion of operating while intoxicated and possible other traffic violations, he said. An investigation into the crash continues.

