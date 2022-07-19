Sheriff's department confirms girl, 8, dies in apparent drowning at Powers Lake Tuesday night

POWERS LAKE — An 8-year-old girl has died following a reported drowning that occurred Tuesday night at Powers Lake.

Authorities were called to the scene at 5:46 p.m. to 99018 Lake Park Drive at the beach where rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. According to Sheriff David Beth, authorities on scene said an 8-year-old girl was pulled from the water at Powers Lake.

Fonk said the call initially went to Walworth County, with fire and rescue from nearby Richmond, Ill., arriving first at the scene. Local paramedics also arrived on scene and performed CPR later transporting the child to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead. Fonk said an investigation continues.

The latest reported drowning is the second Kenosha County has experienced in a week.

On July 12, rescue personnel pulled a 5-year-old boy from Lake Michigan after he went missing near the mouth of the Pike River at Pennoyer Park in Kenosha. The boy, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was reported missing at 6:17 p.m. that day, minutes after a "near drowning" had been reported of an older child who was with him, according to officials with the Kenosha Fire Department. He was found about 45 minutes later with the help of a beachgoer who volunteered the use of his drone to assist in finding the boy. The boy was located submerged in the water 50 feet from the shoreline. Emergency medical personnel performed “cold water resuscitative measures” prior to transporting him to a local hospital; however, he died a day later.

The investigation into the boy's death continues with the police department and no additional details have yet been disclosed.