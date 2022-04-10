Standoff with Kenosha police near beach house ends following 2 1/2 hours of talks; man, uninjured, taken to hospital for evaluation

A standoff between a man and Kenosha police near the Southport Beach House ended without further incident and the man being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for mental health services Sunday afternoon.

The incident began around 2:23 p.m. at 78th Street between Second and Third Avenue and as many as 20 officers responding to the scene, according to Lt. Leo Viola of the Kenosha Police Department. Viola said the man had been threatening to harm himself with a firearm. No one was injured.

“It’s a mental health situation,” said Viola before the negotiations ended in the man standing down at about 5 p.m. Viola said the incident did not involve criminal violations.

No shots were fired by either the man or officers who were also visibly armed. The incident was not a hostage situation, Viola said. Officers, he said, were in communication with the man the entire time before he eventually surrendered.

“It was resolved peacefully,” he said. “He’s getting checked out at the hospital.”

