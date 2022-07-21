Teen suffers burns, fined after reportedly using gasoline to ignite materials in backyard at Carol Beach home

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A teenager suffered burns when he reportedly started a fire using gasoline to ignite materials in the backyard of a Carol Beach home Wednesday night.

Police and fire and rescue personnel responded to the home at 6:55 p.m., to a call for a fire in the neighborhood between Sheridan Road and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

"It turned out that a teenage juvenile was injured by a fire that he started with gasoline. Thankful that his injuries were not worse," he said. "It was at a house in somebody's backyard. They were trying to burn some extra stuff that they had."

It was not immediately known what type of materials were being burned when the incident occurred. The materials, Andrews said, had been ignited in "spot in the backyard." At the time of the fire, authorities fielded multiple complaints from neighbors about an explosion in the area. The ignited flames reached about six feet in height, according to Andrews.

"(It was) to the point that somebody thought a tree fell on their house," he said.

Andrews said the Kenosha Fire Department responded to the call and transported the teen to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He said the teen suffered burns but that his injuries were not life threatening.

The boy was issued a $124 citation for the burning violation. Andrews said that he did not have a permit to conduct the burn.

An initial open burn permit in the village costs $25 with the intended burn site subject to fire department inspection; a $10 fee is charged for a re-issued permit. The use of gasoline to ignite materials is a violation and in order to conduct a permitted open burn an individual must be at least 16 years of age, according to village ordinance.

"This is one of the reasons that the village has these different ordinances and requires permits for burning so that these kind of mistakes ... lapses in judgement, hopefully, don't happen too often," Andrews said.

The fire did not cause damage to the home.

Andrews said that when it comes to what can and cannot be burned or used to start a fire, "our officers, as well as, the firefighters will gladly answer questions before (people) start a fire."

"Call in our non-emergency line and our fire department, our officers are able to talk with people, let them know what the rules are and help explain things," he said. "And, if we don't know the answer, we'll find the answer for them. We're always happy to do that."

Authorities can be reached on the non-emergency phone line at (262) 694-7353.