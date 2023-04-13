A “good Samaritan” helped rescue three people from Lake Michigan after their boat flipped over Thursday afternoon between the Southport Marina and Kemper Center.

Petty Officer Second Class Amberly Rehseld of the U.S. Coast Guard said the small boat flipped over after it began taking on water in rough conditions.

Rehseld said the incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. She said a former firefighter she called a “good Samaritan” pulled them onto his boat from the water before the Coast Guard arrived and transported them back to shore.

Rehseld said the three were transported to a local hospital for hypothermia. The temperature of Lake Michigan was 39 degrees.

The Kenosha County Dive Team, Kenosha Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

No additional details were immediately available.