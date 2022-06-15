 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tree strikes wires in Salem Lakes resulting in outage; power restored to 3,900 customers

SALEM LAKES — A tree that fell onto wires in the 8600 block of 221st Avenue caused about 3,900 households to lose power Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. when the tree hit the wires causing the large outage," said Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

We energies was called to the scene to respond to the outage and move the tree. Power was restored about an hour later.

"We responded to the scene and were able to clear the tree and get power restored in about an hour. We do not have any reports of why the tree fell," said Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesperson.

Authorities said there were no injuries.

 

