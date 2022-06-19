Two arrested in early morning fight at Pleasant Prairie home

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police broke up a fight, arresting two men, one who allegedly kicked in the door to a home in the 5300 block of 75th Street early Sunday.

The incident occurred at 4:28 a.m. when a 19-year-old man arrived at the home, forcing his way into his residence and was confronted by a number of family members, according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The man had a temporary restraining order from a previous domestic violence incident and was not supposed to be there, he said.

The verbal altercation then turned physical, Brown said. Police were recommending charges of battery and violation of the court order against the man.

A 20-year-old man, also involved in the fight, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police were on scene at least two hours. No injuries were reported Brown said.

