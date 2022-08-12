Two-vehicle collision on Highway 165 injures four people; ties up traffic for nearly two hours

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A two-vehicle collision injured four motorists in the crash that occurred in the 10000 block of Highway 165 (104th Street) Thursday.

The crash was initially reported at 2:54 p.m. with a total of nine people involved, according to Sgt. Brianna Gates of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Village fire and rescue personnel transported to the hospital some of the individuals with injuries, but they were not severe, she said.

Their conditions also were not immediately known. Authorities re-routed traffic around the scene for nearly two hours. Details on how the crash occurred or whether citations were issued were also not immediately known as an investigation into the incident continues, she said.