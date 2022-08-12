Two-vehicle collision on Highway 165 injures four people; ties up traffic for nearly two hours

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A two-vehicle collision injured four motorists in the crash that occurred in the 10000 block of Highway 165 (104th Street) Thursday.
The crash was initially reported at 2:54 p.m. with a total of nine people involved, according to Sgt. Brianna Gates of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Village fire and rescue personnel transported to the hospital some of the individuals with injuries, but they were not severe, she said.
Their conditions also were not immediately known. Authorities re-routed traffic around the scene for nearly two hours. Details on how the crash occurred or whether citations were issued were also not immediately known as an investigation into the incident continues, she said.
IN PHOTOS: EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Taking time to reflect
Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke, left, and Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, right salute as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday at the company headquarters, 8601 95th St. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day 20 years ago, and to honor the first responders who protect us daily. This year’s event featured a fly-over by a vintage P-51 Mustang and a A-1 Skyraider, music, and speeches by Paul Truess, regional director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, and EMCO President Edward Polen.
Gregory Shaver, for the Kenosha News
EMCO President Edward Polen speaks during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
EMCO President Edward Polen speaks during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
EMCO President Edward Polen looks up at the American Flag as the National Anthem is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
Pleasant Prairie first responders listen to the National Anthem during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
A P-51 Mustang and an A-! Skyrider, perform a fly-over during EMCO Chemical Distributors 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
EMCO President Edward Polen watches the a P-51 Mustang and an A-1 Skyraider, perform a fly-over during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
A 9/11 Remembrance flag flies during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
Kelly Ward listens as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana salutes as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
