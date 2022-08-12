 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two-vehicle collision on Highway 165 injures four people; ties up traffic for nearly two hours

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A two-vehicle collision injured four motorists in the crash that occurred in the 10000 block of Highway 165 (104th Street) Thursday.

The crash was initially reported at 2:54 p.m. with a total of nine people involved, according to Sgt. Brianna Gates of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Village fire and rescue personnel transported to the hospital some of the individuals with injuries, but they were not severe, she said.

Their conditions also were not immediately known. Authorities re-routed traffic around the scene for nearly two hours. Details on how the crash occurred or whether citations were issued were also not immediately known as an investigation into the incident continues, she said. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WisPolitics.com Post Primary Roundtable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert