Two-vehicle crash on Highway H in Somers sends five people to local hospital

SOMERS – Five people were injured including one person who was seriously hurt following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Highway H in the village.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday and all required transport to a local hospital, according to Somers Fire Department Chief Ben Andersen. Andersen said one person was seriously injured in the crash and four had moderate injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

According to Andersen, there were four people in one vehicle, while the second vehicle had single occupant, the driver. Highway H at the scene was closed to traffic for about an hour, he said.