UPDATE: Carthage College evacuated as precaution following report of bomb threat

Kenosha police responded to a call of a potential bomb threat at Carthage College Tuesday afternoon, however, upon investigation, the threat was unfounded.
The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m., according to Carthage officials.
The college was was notified by the Kenosha Police Department that its dispatch center had received a bomb threat directed toward the Carthage campus, said Elizabeth Young, the college's associate vice president for marketing and communications.
"Although it was quickly determined that the threat was not credible, out of an abundance of caution, all campus buildings were evacuated while Kenosha police cleared all facilities. Faculty, staff, students and campus guests were temporarily relocated for a short time," she said. "Kenosha police confirmed that the campus was safe shortly after, and campus operations resumed as normal."
A notification of the incident also appeared sometime between 4 to 5 p.m. on Yik Yak, a local social media board.
"Several officers investigated and did not find any credible evidence to support the claim," said Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the Kenosha Police Department’s spokesperson. There was no threat as a result of of the report.
He said, however, the case remains open and detectives continue to investigate the incident.
“If someone is identified, they will likely face charges of terrorist threats, which is a felony,” Nosalik said.
Driving home a point
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday. Driver also visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, as well as football players and coaches as part of the college’s Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner and Racine County resident Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, “Dancing with the Stars” champion dancer and a New York Times best-selling author. More photos from his visit can be found online at
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, center, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program Alexis Vega, left, and Matthew Santos-Bartczyszyn at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, left, autographs a photograph for Rocco LaMacchia Jr., director of admissions and financial aid, at Carthage College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022. LaMacchia is in the photograph where Driver performed a "Lambeau Leap" into the crowd during a game.
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with Carthage students from left, Alexis Vega, Matthew Santos-Bartczyszyn, Ryan Skipper and Kelly Sibert, at the college on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
