UPDATE: Carthage College evacuated as precaution following report of bomb threat

CARTHAGE COLLEGE CAMPUS SIGN

Kenosha police responded to a call of a potential bomb threat at Carthage College Tuesday afternoon, however, upon investigation, the threat was unfounded.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m., according to Carthage officials.

The college was was notified by the Kenosha Police Department that its dispatch center had received a bomb threat directed toward the Carthage campus, said Elizabeth Young, the college's associate vice president for marketing and communications.

"Although it was quickly determined that the threat was not credible, out of an abundance of caution, all campus buildings were evacuated while Kenosha police cleared all facilities. Faculty, staff, students and campus guests were temporarily relocated for a short time," she said. "Kenosha police confirmed that the campus was safe shortly after, and campus operations resumed as normal."

A notification of the incident also appeared sometime between 4 to 5 p.m. on Yik Yak, a local social media board.

"Several officers investigated and did not find any credible evidence to support the claim," said Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the Kenosha Police Department’s spokesperson.  There was no threat as a result of of the report.

He said, however, the case remains open and detectives continue to investigate the incident.

“If someone is identified, they will likely face charges of terrorist threats, which is a felony,” Nosalik said.

