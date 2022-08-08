UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Kenosha police seek two additional suspects who fled following crash with squad car, motorist Monday night; no serious injuries reported

Kenosha police arrested two of four suspects following a pursuit that began as traffic stop on an alleged stolen vehicle and later resulted in crashes in two separate locations, that included a police squad car and another vehicle, respectively.

The incident began at 5:43 p.m. in the 7800 block of Sheridan Road with a traffic stop on the reported stolen vehicle, according to Capt. Patrick Patton, of the Kenosha Police Department. Earlier, police learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Racine, said Lt. Matthew Strelow. An officer located the vehicle and the pursuit ensued. A traffic crash involving the squad car and the suspect vehicle, a black BMW, then occurred at 50th Street and 28th Avenue, according to Strelow.

Following the first collision, the suspect vehicle traveled to the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue where it crashed into a second vehicle involving the motorist, according to Strelow.

"Four suspects fled from the vehicle. We captured two of them," he said. The two other suspects remained at large and their descriptions were not immediately available as of late Monday. At least a dozen officers blocked off some streets in neighborhoods to the immediate south and west of the intersection as they searched for the suspects.

Initial police radio traffic indicated that the suspects, including at least one armed with a gun, were being pursued on foot through nearby neighborhoods. The two suspects apprehended were transported to the Kenosha County Jail, however, it was not immediately known what charges police would be recommending, said Patton.

Patton said the officer was not injured but was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, which was near Fire Station No. 1 at 2210 52nd St. The motorist also was not seriously hurt. Tow trucks at the crash site hauled away the suspect vehicle and the second car involved in the crash at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue. Strelow said the squad car was taken to the police department's fleet maintenance division.

"There is damage that has to be evaluated," he said.

Strelow said officers recovered "multiple firearms" as a result of the arrests, as the department continues its campaign to seize weapons, especially those in unauthorized possession.

Police encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.