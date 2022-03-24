UPDATE: Kenosha police seeking vehicle struck by multiple gunshots and later fled scene at 43rd Street and Sheridan Road; no injuries reported

Kenosha police continued to investigate reports of multiple gunshots that struck a vehicle, which then fled the scene at 43rd Street and Sheridan Road Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department, investigators were still seeking the vehicle that was struck by the gunfire shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the incident in which numerous squads were called to the area.

"There is a vehicle that was struck but we haven't located the vehicle, either. That vehicle fled the scene...we haven't located any victims involved yet," he said.

Earlier, Sgt. Alex Wicketts said police had cautioned people to avoid the area while officers and detectives worked to collect evidence. Wicketts said several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

According to law enforcement radio traffic, a home had reportedly been struck by the gunfire and officers spoke with some residents who contacted police about the incident. Nichols said investigators were also consulting with city transit officials for possible evidence of the incident captured on video from a city bus that was in the area at the time. The bus was not struck by the gunfire.

As police investigated the original gunfire call, additional reports of shots being fire were reported less than an hour later, nearby, at 45th Street and Sheridan Road. Nichols said officers were not able to locate evidence of shots fired at that scene.

