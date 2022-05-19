 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in crash in 5300 block of 22nd Avenue in critical, but stable condition, according to Kenosha police

A pedestrian was airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a car in the 5300 block of 22nd Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:16 p.m., according to Lt. Desiree Farchione of the Kenosha Police Department. Police blocked off an area between 52nd and 60th streets for several hours, re-routing traffic around the scene as the traffic investigation was underway. Police said the pedestrian was in critical, but stable condition late Thursday.

Farchione said Kenosha Fire Department paramedics worked on the pedestrian who was then initially transported to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital before being transferred by Flight For Life helicopter to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa. The incident remains under investigation and no additional information was available.

