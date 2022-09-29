UPDATE: Salem man who died in head-on collision identified, alcohol suspected factor

SALEM LAKES — A 64-year-old Salem man who died following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in the 25900 block Highway F Tuesday afternoon, was identified as David Russo according to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department authorities.

Russo appeared to be driving recklessly on the road prior to the crash that was reported at about 3:30 p.m., said Sgt. Kent Waldo. One motorist was forced to take evasive action and ended up on the side of the road to avoid him, he said. Authorities suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

A release Wednesday morning indicated Russo, driving a 2016 Buick Encore, was headed eastbound when he crossed over to the westbound lane in a no-passing zone, striking a 2015 Lexus head-on.

Fire and rescue personnel on scene initially prepared to transport Russo to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for a Flight for Life medical helicopter transport to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, said Waldo. The man, however, died before arriving at the local hospital.

The operator of the Lexus sustained minor injuries, and was identified as a 31-year-old woman from Salem. Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage and were towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the collision at 262-605-5100.