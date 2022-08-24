 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT CANCELED - Missing 89-year-old man who became lost in village, other towns, found

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert for a missing Palos Heights-Ill. man who apparently had gotten lost at 91st Street and Sheridan Road in the village previously Tuesday night.

Chicago police have found 89-year-old George Sheeren, who left his home in Illinois earlier in the day to run an errand. When he had not returned, his wife called authorities in an attempt to locate him.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Tuesday night, Pleasant Prairie Police received confirmation from Palos Heights police that Sheeren was located by police in Chicago, according to Sgt. Zach Dutter of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

The man was transported to a hospital in Chicago and family was notified and enroute.

"He was last seen leaving to run an errand in Palos Heights and he never showed up to that place of business," said Dutter. "He said he was lost and didn't know where he was. He talked to his wife around noon."

Dutter said Sheeren has a history of memory loss.

Silver Alerts are issued via email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.

