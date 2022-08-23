UPDATE: `Silver Alert' issued for missing 89-year-old who apparently drove to Pleasant Prairie; vehicle last spotted in Illinois

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Palos Heights-Ill. man who was at 91st Street and Sheridan Road in the village previously and whose vehicle was last spotted in Elmhurst, Ill. late Tuesday.

Police are looking for 89-year-old George Sheeren, who left his home in Illinois earlier in the day to run an errand, said Sgt. Zach Dutter of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

When he had not returned, his wife called authorities in an attempt to locate him. Sheeren is a white male who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Clothing description was not immediately available. Sheeren was driving a 2017 Silver Toyota RAV 4, with an Illinois license plate V260979, Dutter said.

"They've been pinging his cell phone and it was last pinged on Sheridan Road (at 91st Street) in the village," said Dutter. That was his last known location 8:30 p.m., police said earlier. The vehicle was spotted just before 10 p.m. in Elmhurst, Ill.

"He was last seen leaving to run an errand in Palos Heights and he never showed up to that place of business," he said. "He said he was lost and didn't know where he was. He talked to his wife around noon."

Dutter said Sheeren has history of memory loss.

Silver Alerts are issued via email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.

This story continues to develop.