UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Authorities call on public's help with investigation of Tuesday's fatal crash at highways S and H

SOMERS — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of highways S and H (88th Avenue) Tuesday night.

Multiple Kenosha County Sheriff's Department squads and Somers Fire Department rescue units responded to the scene of the crash that was reported at 6:46 p.m., according to Lt. Tom Gilley of the Sheriff's Department. Gilley said the motorcyclist, an adult male, had died at the scene.

Initial reports indicated that a blue Honda Accord that was traveling eastbound on Highway S was struck on the passenger side by a westbound 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle as the Honda attempted to turn north onto Highway H.

According to deputies on scene, the driver and sole occupant of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Somers rescue. Lifesaving measures were attempted on the motorcycle operator but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending proper notification, authorities said.

Early police radio traffic indicated that a Flight For Life helicopter was initially called, but the call was terminated after the injured motorcyclist did not respond to CPR.

Another motorcyclist that was traveling with the involved motorcycle was struck by a piece of debris from the crash and was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Honda was cooperative with the investigation. The crash resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles, which were towed from the scene. Traffic was re-routed from the intersection for several hours.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.