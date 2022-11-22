UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Fire now out as We Energies responds to electrical utility pole at 60th Street near 14th Avenue

UPDATE: We Energies has responded to the scene of a utility pole fire at 60th Street near 14th Avenue and the fire had burned itself out, according to authorities.

Kenosha Fire Department initially responded to the fire that was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder of the fire department. Schroeder said We Energies arrived on scene shortly after 7 p.m. to turn off power and begin service on the pole. Firefighters allowed the blaze to burn and eventually dissipate on its own.

"We just pretty much let it burn itself out," Schroeder said. "It was still hot and smoldering when We Energies arrived. As soon as they cut the power, we were able to make these fire extinguishers cool it off."

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined and remains under investigation, Schroeder said. According to a We Energies interactive outage map, seven customers were affected and the crew was evaluating a problem with pole equipment. Power is expected to be restored by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Schroeder said when fire personnel left around 7:30 p.m., the fire was out. Utility company workers secured the area. Schroeder said gasoline pumps at the nearby Citgo at 1405 60th St. had to be turned off for the duration, but would be able to activate the pumps once the power was fixed.

Schroeder said there were homes nearby but were not affected by the blaze. Fire personnel worked to protect a garage that was closer to the pole preventing it from catching fire, he said.

"It could've been more than it was and eventually we had to stay there a little longer than we probably wanted but we had to wait for We Energies to get there."

No injuries were reported.

Check back later for more details at www.kenoshanews.com