UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Identities of Mount Pleasant residents killed in separate incidents Tuesday and Wednesday released

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K in the Town of Paris Wednesday afternoon.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has identified the woman as 26-year-old Mount Pleasant resident Jacquelyn Justice.

The crash occurred at 12:38 p.m., when the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Highway K, left the roadway, according to Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

According to the release, a witness on the scene said the vehicle, identified as a black 2019 Nissan Altima, continued to travel in the north ditch before hitting a culvert, which caused the vehicle to roll over.

Gilley said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was discovered partially ejected from the vehicle. A representative of the county medical examiner's office later pronounced her dead at the scene, he said.

Highway K, between County Road MB and County Road D, was blocked off for nearly three hours Wednesday afternoon as the authorities and other emergency services investigated and responded to the incident, he said.

Another Mount Pleasant resident was killed earlier this week after a crash between his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a blue Honda Accord at the intersection of County Highways S and H in Somers. According to a release from the Sheriff's Department, 33-year-old Walter S. Hayek IV was killed after striking the passenger side of the Honda. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Hayek was driving westbound when the Honda, which had been traveling east, attempted to turn north onto County Highway H. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful, and Hayek was pronounced dead on the scene.