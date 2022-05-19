UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Residents of home damaged by fire at 13th Avenue and 37th Street able to return Thursday night; cause, origin under investigation

Kenosha fire officials continued an investigation into the cause and origin of a fire that damage a home at 1300 37th Avenue Thursday.

Kenosha fire personnel were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. where they located the blaze on the exterior of the split level home, according to Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely. The fire was out within minutes, however, firefighters continued to knock out portions of the exterior on the upper side where smoke lingered and charred debris crumbled to the ground.

“It looks to be contained to the exterior of the house,” said McNeely. The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation late Thursday.

The fire burned through overhead electrical power lines that also fell to the ground and into the back yard. A We Energies crew responded to shut off the electrical current.

McNeely said an occupant was able to evacuate from the home prior to firefighters’ arrival. No one was injured.

Jennifer Mercadillo, who lives in the lower unit with her husband Valente, said she had been inside her home but left with her dog Bailey after she was alerted of the fire. Her husband was at work when the fire broke out.

“I’m fine. I got out OK. Somebody knocked on my door and told me about it,” said Mercadillo, who was watching TV at the time. “I smelled (burning) plastic earlier, but didn’t think anything of it. Then, all of the sudden, a girl came and knocked on my door saying, `Your house in on fire!’”

Residents of the upper unit were not in the building at the time, but later arrived at the scene. McNeely said all residents of the home were able to return Thursday night following an inspection. The battalion chief said a neighbor had also called the fire department immediately upon noticing the fire.

“Obviously early detection played a role in us getting it under control quickly,” he said.

