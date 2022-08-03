UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Two people in "serious condition" transferred to Milwaukee-area hospitals following shooting at 14th Avenue and 50th Street

Two people were reported shot on the porch of a house located on 14th Avenue and 50th Street, across from the Imagination Station playground Wednesday night.
According to police radio traffic, shots were reportedly fired sometime around 6:40 p.m. noting two injured people and a report of a man who fled the scene with a weapon. Unconfirmed reports from witnesses said a man jumped onto the back porch of the house and ran to the front of the house and opened fire. One person was apparently shot in the face and the other was shot in the leg.
Police did confirm, on the department's Facebook, that the two people were in "serious condition." They were transported from local hospitals to Milwaukee-area hospitals for treatment, police said.
Authorities blocked off 14th Avenue as they questioned witnesses and neighbors. Bystanders and passersby gathered outside of the crime scene and watched police investigate.
As of late Wednesday, the area was still an active crime scene and there were no suspects in custody, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department.
Police said they need cooperation from anyone who knows or saw what happened and are encouraged to call 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
