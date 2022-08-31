UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Woman, 26, of Mount Pleasant, killed in single-vehicle crash at Highway K in Bristol Wednesday

BRISTOL — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12:38 p.m., when the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Highway K, left the roadway, according to Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Gilley said the 26-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was not wearing a seat belt and was discovered partially ejected from the vehicle. A representative of the county medical examiner's office later pronounced her dead at the scene, he said. Her name was not released pending notification of next of kin.