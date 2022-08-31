 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Woman, 26, of Mount Pleasant, killed in single-vehicle crash at Highway K in Bristol Wednesday

Single vehicle injury accident closes down part of Highway K

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigators were on the scene of a  crash Wednesday afternoon.

 Jillian Craig

BRISTOL — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12:38 p.m., when the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Highway K, left the roadway, according to Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Gilley said the 26-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was not wearing a seat belt and was discovered partially ejected from the vehicle. A representative of the county medical examiner's office later pronounced her dead at the scene, he said. Her name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Highway K, between County Road MB and County Road D, was blocked off for nearly three hours Wednesday afternoon as the authorities and other emergency services investigated and responded to the incident, he said. An investigation into the crash continues.

