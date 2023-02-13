PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police arrested a Waukegan, Ill. man after he fled at a high rate of speed following a traffic stop in the northbound lane in the 7500 block of Green Bay Road late Saturday.

The incident occurred at 11:41 p.m. as an officer attempted to stop the 21-year-old driver before the man fled the scene, according to Sgt. Sean Flahive of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The officer initiated pursuit and the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control in the 4700 block of Green Bay Road where it "struck a civilian vehicle," according to Flahive. No injuries were reported.

According to a social media post by the department, the vehicle was a BMW. The driver allegedly drove up to 100 mph down Green Bay Road with the vehicle's lights off.

Following the crash, police found the driver in possession of a 10mm Glock 29 handgun, and a box of empty beer cans.

Pleasant Prairie police were assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha Police Department.

The driver, Alejandro Carillo, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Carillo made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where a court commissioner imposed a $25,000 cash bond. As a condition of his bond Carillo is not allowed to consume alcohol.

He is charged with felonies of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a vehicle to elude law enforcement and causing injury or property damage. He was also charged with misdemeanors of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 21.

