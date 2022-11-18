UPDATED: Authorities arrest two suspects, recover weapon, drugs following vehicle pursuit Thursday

Two men are in custody, including one who reportedly threw a firearm out of the window of a vehicle, following a pursuit that ended near 60th Street and Green Bay Road Thursday afternoon that also netted a large amount of fentanyl.

At about 2:56 p.m. a Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-94 according to Sgt. David Wright, but the operator would not pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle was occupied by two male suspects. During the pursuit, a firearm was thrown from the car by the front seat passenger, who fled from the vehicle near Green Bay Road and 60th St.

The vehicle ultimately stopped in the Pitts Brothers parking lot, in the 6300 block of 60th Street, where the operator was taken into custody. Deputies searched the area for the passenger, who was ultimately located and taken into custody without incident in the 5500 block of Green Bay Road. The firearm was recovered as well.

The department later posted to social media that one of the suspects had 64 grams of fentanyl, which was also recovered.

Both suspects were transported to the Kenosha County Jail and charged with several felonies. The suspects names were not being released as of Friday, according to authorities.