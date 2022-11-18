UPDATED: Authorities arrest two suspects, recover weapon following vehicle pursuit Thursday

Two men are in custody, including one who reportedly threw a firearm out of the window of a vehicle, following a pursuit that ended near 60th Street and Green Bay Road Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:56 p.m. a Kenosha Sherriff's Department deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-94 according to Sg.t David Wright, but the operator would not pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle was occupied by two male subjects. During the pursuit, a firearm was thrown from the car by the front seat passenger, who fled from the vehicle near Green Bay Road and 60th St.

The vehicle ultimately stopped in the Pitts Brothers parking lot, in the 6300 block of 60th Street, where the operator was taken into custody. Deputies searched the area for the passenger, who was ultimately located and taken into custody without incident in the 5500 block of Green Bay Road. The firearm was recovered as well.

Both subjects were transported to the Kenosha County Jail and charged with several felonies. The names of the arrested subjects are not being released at this time.