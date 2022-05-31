UPDATED: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responds to accident involving school bus

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate a severe injury accident involving a school bus that occurred in the 27200 block of County Highway C on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area around noon, said Sgt. David Wright. There were no reported injuries to the four elementary students on the bus and the bus driver was not injured. The operator of the other vehicle was transported via Flight for Life to an area trauma center.

No other vehicles were involved, Wright said. Wright the roadway was closed for over two hours as deputies investigated the incident Tuesday afternoon. During the investigation, the department asked motorists to avoid the area.

Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar said a male driving a Ford Focus was injured and in critical condition at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He said it took more than an hour to extract him from the vehicle before he was transported via helicopter.

Lejcar said the school bus was moved to the parking lot of nearby Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District so the children could be evaluated after the accident and taken home on another bus. He said the students on the bus were enrolled there.

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue requested emergency assistance from neighboring departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department were assisted by responders from Bristol, Paris, Pleasant Prairie, Lake Geneva, Burlington, Wheatland and Antioch, Ill.

"They rose to the challenge again," Lejcar said.

No additional details were immediately available.

