Walmart security struggles with shoplifter who flees store, eludes law enforcement pursuit into Illinois

SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a shoplifter who struggled with security trying to prevent him from fleeing a local discount department store, and eluding deputies, who pursued the man before calling off the chase at the Illinois border Monday.

Investigators were working with store personnel in an effort to identify the suspect who stole electronic equipment before fleeing the scene in a vehicle at 4:47 p.m. from the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd. in the village. Deputies pursued the suspect to Interstate 94 southbound.

“He got in his car. We were contacted. There was as pursuit, however, it was terminated upon the flight into the state of Illinois,” Lt. Tom Gilley said. Deputies ended the pursuit about 10 minutes later. Gilley said the Illinois State Patrol was notified, however, the suspect was not immediately located.

“It’s an open investigation that they’re working on trying to identify who that person is,” he said.

Gilley said no one was injured.

“The dispatch said they (security) were struggling with the suspect,” he said. “I don’t think that anybody was actually hurt. They were trying to stop him from getting into his vehicle and he fled.”

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s department at 262-605-5102 or call Crime Stoppers at 262-653-7333.