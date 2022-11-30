SOMERS – Fire aided by strong winds destroyed a large storage barn on the property of a sawmill and tree service business in the village Wednesday morning.

More than a dozen firefighting agencies, including Somers Fire Department, were called at 3:55 a.m. to respond to Mueller’s Tree & Sawmill Service LLC, 250 Old Green Bay Road where it took 50 firefighters battling on scene nearly three hours to fully extinguish the blaze, its flames and billowing smoke fanned by gale force winds. Wind speeds of 23 mph and gusts of 39 mph were recorded at the Kenosha Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Somers Fire Chief Ben Andersen said the large storage barn, a 4,000-square-foot structure had contained “all of the equipment from their tree service.”

“It was a total loss,” Andersen said. Members of the Mueller family live on site. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters, he said.

Multiple agency response

Fire departments from Kenosha, South Shore (Mount Pleasant), Pleasant Prairie, Paris, Kansasville, Union Grove, Bristol and Salem Lakes, responded along with Illinois agencies from Zion, Newport, Winthrop Harbor. Additional departments from Wisconsin, included, Caledonia, Randall and Twin Lakes. Zion and Winthrop Harbor were not on scene but served as “change of quarters” to help staff stations that responded to the fire.

“Soon as we went out, (Kenosha County) Sheriff’s deputies were already arriving on scene and reported a confirmed working fire so we activated MABAS while en route and later upgraded to a second-alarm MABAS box after arriving on scene,” he said.

Andersen said firefighters had the fire knocked down in just over an hour, but “full extinguishment was close to three hours.”

As of late Wednesday, both the cause and origin of the fire were not yet known and the incident under investigation with Somers Fire and the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.

“There are multiple houses on that, like, homestead and there were people at home at the time and they were alerted to the fire as emergency units were arriving,” he said. The fire, he said, was called in by a passerby.

First on scene, witness calls 911

Mary McIntyre of Racine said she was driving north on Green Bay Road near Old Green Bay Road south of Highway KR when she saw what she saw what looked like a “giant bonfire” or large pile of burning leaves.

The timing of the activity, however, had her questioning what was going and stopped to take a look.

“I saw this really thick kind of smoke and I pulled over,” she said.

McIntyre then called 911. While she was at the scene, she saw a home attached to the sawmill barn. She ran to the door of the house and pounded on it before realizing that it was abandoned.

“So I’m running up to the door of the house and pounding on the door, and I’m like `Wake up, wake up!’” she said. “It was an abandoned house. And the truth is, they don’t live there anymore.”

McIntyre then realized the residents were on the property, but about 300 yards from the burning barn. Before long she said she started hearing “pops” coming from the fire.

“I was like, `Oh, my God,” she said. “So, I went back to the street.” The 911 dispatch operator could hear the popping too, she said.

Fire worsens, authorities arrive

“She was like, ma’am you better get out of there,” she said. McIntyre said she did see the larger house from a distance but couldn’t find it because the fire was so bright.

“You couldn’t see anything,” she said.

She said she was going to attempt to find the Mueller’s driveway to alert them, but at about the same time, deputies began to arrive.

“That’s when I made the video, because, I was like, `I’m not going to go back there and get in the way,’” she said. About three minutes later, the entire structure was on fire, she said.

“It happened very quickly,” she said.

Andersen said strong winds blew embers that threatened to burn nearby structures.

“We did have embers and sparks from the fire blowing to adjacent structures both on that property and across the road on the east side of Old Green Bay Road, which required our attention,” he said.

“We had embers starting small ground fires from leaves and stuff on the property. And we had embers landing on roofs of homes over there that we had to address and make sure we didn't have any additional structure fires,” he said.

During the overhaul, Andersen said the fire department brought in an excavator from the village’s public works department to assist in pulling apart debris.

“We had to make sure we didn’t have any other active fires still beneath those collapsed parts of the building,” he said.